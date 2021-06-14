Man arrested at Great Escape for reportedly possessing loaded handgun and knife

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frank Owen, 53, of Colchester, VT after he reportedly tried bring a loaded handgun and switchblade knife into the Great Escape Amusement Park.

Police say the weapons were found by members of security at the park as part of the security screening before entering the park. A member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the area after the weapons were discovered.

Deputies say Owen had a legal license for the gun in Vermont, however he did not have a license to carry in New York.

Owen was charged with the following:

  • Class C felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and
  • Class A misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.

Owen was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 insurance bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire