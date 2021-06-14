Man arrested at Great Escape for reportedly possessing loaded handgun and knife

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Frank Owen, 53, of Colchester, VT after he reportedly tried bring a loaded handgun and switchblade knife into the Great Escape Amusement Park.

Police say the weapons were found by members of security at the park as part of the security screening before entering the park. A member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the area after the weapons were discovered.

Deputies say Owen had a legal license for the gun in Vermont, however he did not have a license to carry in New York.

Owen was charged with the following:

Class C felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and

Class A misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.

Owen was arraigned at the Centralized Arraignment Part Court and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 insurance bond.