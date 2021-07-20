Man arrested as fugitive of justice, allegedly using fake identity

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Robert S. Barber Jr., 45, of Ballston Spa after they say he was a fugitive of justice. State Police began looking for Barber when they say they were made aware of several out-of-state warrants and a warrant out of Saugerties for possession of a forged instrument.

Police say he was arrested without incident at his job in Saratoga Springs. He was allegedly operating under the name of Bobby Missinelli. At the time of his arrest police say, Barber was found to possess a fraudulent Massachusetts driver’s license in the name of Robert S. Missinelli.

Barber was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court. He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.