ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Michael Murray, 69, of Sidney was arrested and charged for possessing child pornography. Murray allegedly possessed child pornography images and videos on his phone.

Murray appeared Tuesday, March 15, before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart, and was detained pending further proceedings. Murray faces between 10 to 20 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

This case is being investigated by HSI with assistance from the New York State Police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams.