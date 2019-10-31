Man arrested after wielding machete, leaving victim’s fingers partially amputated

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police responded Wednesday night to the report of a man who had been attacked with a machete.
Saugerties Police responded to 1 Clermont Street at 9:21 p.m. Once on scene, officers say they found a 25-year-old man bleeding profusely after suffering multiple cuts to his arms and legs in addition to three partially amputated fingers.
Police say witnesses identified the attacker as 35-year-old Anthony Cunningham, a tenant from the same apartment building as the victim.
Witnesses told police Cunningham fled the scene before they could arrive. With assistance from State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Saugerties Police searched for Cunningham in the surrounding areas.
Nearly 90 minutes after the initial incident occurred, Saugerties Police found Cunningham, with the help of a K9 Unit, on West Bridge Street and took him into custody.
The victim was treated on scene and taken to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Westchester Medical Center Campus in Poughkeepsie for his injuries. He was listed in stable condition.
Cunningham was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the Class B-Felonies of Burglary in the first degree, Assault in the First Degree and the Misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
Cunningham was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in Lieu of $100,00 Cash Bail / $250,000 bond.