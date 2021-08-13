Man arrested after trying to set a person and house on fire in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s office reported an arrest to Joshua G. Messer, 27, of Amsterdam, after he allegedly attempted to set a person and house on fire.

Messer was arrested after a domestic dispute in the Town of Amsterdam. The investigation revealed that Messer attempted to light the victim and the house on fire during a domestic dispute.

Charges:

Arson 2nd (Attempted)

Assault 2nd (Attempted)

Assault 3rd

Reckless Endangerment 2nd

Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd

Messer was processed and arraigned at the Town of Amsterdam Court. He was remanded to Montgomery County Corrections Facility on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $30,000 unsecured. Messer was set to appear in the Town of Amsterdam Court.