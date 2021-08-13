Man arrested after trying to set a person and house on fire in Amsterdam

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua G. Messer

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s office reported an arrest to Joshua G. Messer, 27, of Amsterdam, after he allegedly attempted to set a person and house on fire.

Messer was arrested after a domestic dispute in the Town of Amsterdam. The investigation revealed that Messer attempted to light the victim and the house on fire during a domestic dispute.

Charges:

  • Arson 2nd (Attempted)
  • Assault 2nd (Attempted)
  • Assault 3rd
  • Reckless Endangerment 2nd
  • Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd

Messer was processed and arraigned at the Town of Amsterdam Court. He was remanded to Montgomery County Corrections Facility on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $30,000 unsecured. Messer was set to appear in the Town of Amsterdam Court.

