Man arrested after trying to meet 12-year-old girl for sex

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department arrested a man they say tried to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex.

Stephen Walling, 29, of Schenectady, is accused of messaging an undercover investigator of the Colonie Police Department who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

Police say the nature of the internet/text conversations were sexual in nature and attempts were made to meet up for sex.

A meeting was scheduled for Thursday in the lot of a Troy-Schenectady Road business. Police say Walling traveled to the location and was arrested without incident.

He was charged with first-degree Attempted Criminal Sex Act and first-degree Attempted Dissemination of Indecent Material to a Minor.

Digital devices were seized from the defendant and were turned over to New York State Police Troop G Computer Crime Unit for further forensic examination.

Police say there are no known real victims and a minor was never in communication with Walling. The investigation did not reveal any concerning contact or access to children in his personal or professional capacity.

Due to the nature of the charges, police are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has information to contact them at (518)-783-2744.