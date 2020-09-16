Man arrested after Schuylerville shooting incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun into a house in Schuylerville on September 13. Greenfield resident Charles Bennifield has been charged with ten counts of first degree reckless endangerment.

Police say the house was occupied by ten people at the time, but no one was injured in the incident.

The 20-year-old was arraigned by Judge Waldron of the Town of Saratoga Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 secured bond, or $1,000,000 partially secured insurance bond.

