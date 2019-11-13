Man arrested after reportedly setting fire to his own home

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One man has been arrested and charged with arson after being accused of setting fire to his own home.

Police arrested James T. Love, 45, of Wilton after an investigation revealed he had reportedly set fire to his own home early Saturday morning.

Police say no one was home at the time of the incident and there was a valid stay-away order of protection in effect that had been issued to Love on November 1.

Police charged Love with Arson in the 3rd Degree (class C Felony) and Criminal Contempt 1st Degree (class E Felony). He was subsequently arraigned in the Town of Wilton Justice Court where he was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash or $150,000 bond.

Officials say Love is scheduled to re-appear in Wilton Town Court at a later date.