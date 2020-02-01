Man arrested after reportedly hitting a woman in the head with a cooking pot

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saugerties Police have arrested a man who reportedly struck a woman several times in the head with a cooking pot during a domestic dispute.

Police arrested Dana Cartwright, 25, on the charge of Misdemeanor of Assault in the 3rd Degree. They say the incident happened on January 28.

According to police, Cartwright reportedly knocked the woman to the ground and then continued to beat her while also pulling some of her hair out and screaming at her that she deserved to die.

Cartwright was processed at Saugerties Police Heaquarters.