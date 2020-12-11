Man arrested after Hudson Avenue sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 55-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested after a sexual assault in a Hudson Avenue residence. Police say Carl Barton displayed a knife, threatened to harm the female victim, and proceeded to sexually assault her in the early hours of November 29.

Barton, who is an Albany Resident, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit. Police say Barton and the victim are known to each other.

Barton is facing the following charges:

First degree rape

First degree sexual abuse

Predatory sexual assault

He was arraigned on Friday morning and remanded to the Albany County Jail.