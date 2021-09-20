Man arrested after fleeing police, crashing car, then fleeing on foot

PALATINE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop and then fleeing the scene on foot.

Michael Glenn Dillenbeck, 50, of Fort Plain, was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriffs after a traffic stop where he fled in a motor vehicle. While fleeing from police, Dillenbeck was then involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident. He then fled on foot from the scene into the Town of Palatine where he was eventually caught by police and arrested.

The investigation revealed that Dillenbeck was driving on a revoked license and was wanted out of the State of Tennessee for Felony warrants.

Charges:

Fugitive of Justice

Obstruction of Government Administration 2nd

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd

Dillenbeck was processed and arraigned at the Town of Palatine Court. Dillenbeck was remanded to Montgomery County Corrections Facility with no bail.