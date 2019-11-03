Man arrested after exposing himself to children on New Scotland Ave.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ram Forster, 44, was arrested this afternoon after exposing himself in front of a woman and her two children on New Scotland Avenue.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday around 12:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of New Scotland Avenue.

Once on scene officers said the victim told them while on the sidewalk with her four and five year old children, the man exposed himself towards her.

Police located the man shortly after and identified him as the suspect taking him into custody. He was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and three counts of Public Lewdness.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in the Albany City Criminal Court.