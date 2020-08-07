Man arrested after alleged carjacking on Washington Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say that they have arrested Matthew St. Laurent, 24, of Troy for stealing a car at gunpoint on Washington Avenue. Just after 2 p.m., Thursday police responded to the Extended Stay America for reports of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that a male suspect approached him, displayed a handgun and stole his vehicle. Officer located the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lark Street around 4 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop. Police say a loaded .380 caliber handgun was also located in the vehicle.

Albany Police say they found this loaded handgun while pulling over a carjacking suspect.

Charges:

Robbery 1st

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd

He was arraigned Friday morning in Albany Criminal Court.

