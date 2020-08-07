Man arrested after alleged carjacking on Washington Ave

Posted:
Flashing lights on a police cruiser

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police say that they have arrested Matthew St. Laurent, 24, of Troy for stealing a car at gunpoint on Washington Avenue. Just after 2 p.m., Thursday police responded to the Extended Stay America for reports of a carjacking.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers that a male suspect approached him, displayed a handgun and stole his vehicle. Officer located the stolen vehicle driving in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lark Street around 4 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop. Police say a loaded .380 caliber handgun was also located in the vehicle.

Recovered Handgun in Albany
Albany Police say they found this loaded handgun while pulling over a carjacking suspect.

Charges:

  • Robbery 1st
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd

He was arraigned Friday morning in Albany Criminal Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

