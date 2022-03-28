SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 57-year old Christopher Spencer of Averill Park is accused of killing a dog and leaving it along a stretch of road in Sand Lake. The dog, which New York State Police described as an older German shorthaired pointer, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

In his Monday night court appearance, Spencer pled not guilty to charges of aggravated animal cruelty. His next court date is scheduled for May 9, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Prior to Spencer’s arrest, the New York State Humane Association in Hudson placed a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. “If you needed to put the dog to sleep, you would take him to a veterinarian and provide him with a humane death,” says Patricia Valusek of the New York State Humane Association, “not do this so [shooting the dog] I have no idea what drives people to do what they do but I mean that’s why we put out the rewards so these people can be brought to justice.”

New York State Police also arrested 44-year old Gretchen Eddy of Troy. Police say she is the dog’s owner and is accused of failing to get the dog proper veterinary care. Eddy will appear in Brunswick town court Wednesday, March 30.

State Senator James Tedisco (R, Glenville), who has been advocating for animal rights for several years, says this case is another example why New York State ought to have a state-wide animal abuse registry. “So any pet shop; any family that wants to give away a cat or allow a breeder to purchase a dog, can go to a registry, look for that name, similar to what we have for a sexual abuse registry right now.”

Right now, several counties such as Albany and Greene have animal abuse registries. However, the senator says the flaw with individualism in terms of registries could allow an animal abuser from Albany County to purchase a pet in Rensselaer.

The dead dog was found near the power lines off Stewart Lane on March 4. Police said the dog died from a gunshot wound. On March 15, the New York State Humane Association offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Spencer was charged with Section 353a of the Agriculture & Markets Law, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, which is a felony. He is accused of shooting and killing the dog.

Eddy was charged with Section 353 of the Agriculture & Markets Law, Torturing or Injuring Animals/Failure to Provide Sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. Police found that she was the owner of the dog and is accused of failing to get the dog veterinary care before it was killed.