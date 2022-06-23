Police in Suffolk County say at least 11 people have been scammed by a duo posing as a Girl Scout and her father. (Getty Images)

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A series of cookie crimes is unfolding on Long Island, according to residents who told investigators that they paid for Girl Scout cookies they never received. Alleged victims say a child scammer in a phony girl scout disguise arrived at their doors trying to sell cookies with a man appearing to be her father.

“She said, ‘Could you please buy cookies from me? Please?'” said Suffolk County resident Maria Feinman, recalling her run-in with the girl. “We bought two boxes of cookies and we never got them.”

Many victims came forward with similar stories of being swindled. Many of the victims described the smaller suspect in the same way, Feinman claims. “Everyone she spoke to used the word ‘adorable,'” she said.

The alleged cookie crooks collected the cash upfront and promised to deliver. But months later, the duo’s “customers” are now the empty-handed victims of an apparent cookie caper.

Suffolk County police believe they stole from marks across several cities. Investigators confirmed at least 11 victims targeted between February and May, though neighbors think the actual number is much higher.

The Girl Scout Council of Suffolk County, upon learning the news, said they are heartbroken by the string of possible crimes using their name and image. If you or someone you know was scammed, they ask that you notify the council to get any cookies promised by the duo.