SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saugerties Police Department, a man was arrested on domestic charges. The man allegedly tried to breakdown his ex-girlfriend’s door and said he was going to stab her.

On February 18, at 11:51 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to First Street in Saugerties for a reported Domestic Dispute. When police arrived, the victim said that her ex-boyfriend, Jeremiah Smith, 34, of Port Ewen, attempted to breakdown her front door and damage her car.

Police say Smith threatened to kill the victim, stating he was going to stab her multiple times, all the while spewing racial slurs toward the victim. The victim’s young child was present during the incident.

Smith fled the scene before officers arrived. On March 2, at 11:21 a.m., Smith was located by authorities and arrested.

Charges:

Aggravated Family Offense (Felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree

Smith was Arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court where he was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without Bail.