Man allegedly attacked cars and tried to carjack a woman in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police have arrested Colby Flood, 19, of Saratoga Springs on multiple charges. The arrest stems from an incident on Friday, May 7.

Police say they were called to the corner of West Avenue and Washington Street for reports of a man in the road attacking cars. When they arrived they found Flood on Western Ave. They tried speaking with him but he did not respond to officers.

Police set up officers to help direct traffic and diffuse the situation. A short time later Flood allegedly jumped into the open passenger window of a car on Western Ave. Police say he then tried to force the 48-year-old woman driving out of the vehicle.

The woman was removed from the car and Flood was taken into custody. The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Charges:

Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor)

Obstruction Governmental Administration 2nd Degree (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment Property (Misdemeanor)

Disorderly Conduct: Obstructing Traffic (Misdemeanor)

Flood was arraigned Friday evening and committed to Saratoga County Jail on bail.