Man accused of stealing over $11,000 in Apple Watches from store

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a man who reportedly tried to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Apple Store.
Guilderland Police arrested Jasir E. Chambers, 22, of Albany, Thursday evening after he reportedly stole several Apple Watches and watch bands from the store.
Police say as Chambers tried to leave the store he resisted arrest by fighting with the arresting officers. One officer is said to have suffered minor injuries.
According to police, this is the fifth incident committed by Chambers this week. The total value of the stolen merchandise from the Apple Store is over $11,000.
Police have charged Chambers with five counts of Grand Larceny in the 4h Degree a Class E Felony and for Resisting Arrest a Class A Misdemeanor.
Chambers was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court later that day and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.