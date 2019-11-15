Man accused of stealing over $11,000 in Apple Watches from store

FILE – In this March 27, 2018, file photo an Apple Watch sits on display during an Apple event at their main store in Chicago. Apple says it’s fixing a security flaw affecting the Walkie Talkie app on Apple Watch. The company said Friday, July 12, 2019, that it has temporarily disabled a feature that could have allowed someone to listen through another person’s iPhone without that person’s consent. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a man who reportedly tried to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Apple Store.

Guilderland Police arrested Jasir E. Chambers, 22, of Albany, Thursday evening after he reportedly stole several Apple Watches and watch bands from the store.

Police say as Chambers tried to leave the store he resisted arrest by fighting with the arresting officers. One officer is said to have suffered minor injuries.

According to police, this is the fifth incident committed by Chambers this week. The total value of the stolen merchandise from the Apple Store is over $11,000.

Police have charged Chambers with five counts of Grand Larceny in the 4h Degree a Class E Felony and for Resisting Arrest a Class A Misdemeanor.

Chambers was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court later that day and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.