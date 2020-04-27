Man accused of stabbing another man after an argument

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Police say they arrested Darrick Conners, 46, of Saratoga Springs after they say stabbed another man after an argument at Market 32. The victim was stabbed in the neck and chest area and was taken to Albany Med where he is in stable condition.
Police tracked down Conners shortly after treating the victim in the Market 32 parking lot. Conners is now facing three charges.
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
- Trespass
Conners has been arraigned and is being held in the Saratoga County Jail on a $20,000 bail.
