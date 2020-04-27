1  of  2
Breaking News
New York cancels Democratic presidential primary set for June 23 Gov. Cuomo: $25M going to regional food banks

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Man accused of stabbing another man after an argument

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Police say they arrested Darrick Conners, 46, of Saratoga Springs after they say stabbed another man after an argument at Market 32. The victim was stabbed in the neck and chest area and was taken to Albany Med where he is in stable condition.

Police tracked down Conners shortly after treating the victim in the Market 32 parking lot. Conners is now facing three charges.

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Trespass

Conners has been arraigned and is being held in the Saratoga County Jail on a $20,000 bail.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak