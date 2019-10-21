QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted multiple people at Adirondack Community College.

Alajhed “AJ” Carl, 20, was initially arrested on October 14 after police say he sexually abused an 18-year-old female friend while he was in one of the on-campus dorms. He charged with first-degree sexual abuse.

After further investigating the incident, police say Carl sexually assaulted three other victims in the same evening. Carl was not familiar with any of the additional victims.

On Monday, police charged Carl with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond on each count.

Carl is due back in court next week.