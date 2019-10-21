QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually assaulted multiple people at Adirondack Community College.
Alajhed “AJ” Carl, 20, was initially arrested on October 14 after police say he sexually abused an 18-year-old female friend while he was in one of the on-campus dorms. He charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
After further investigating the incident, police say Carl sexually assaulted three other victims
On Monday, police charged Carl with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond on each count.
Carl is due back in court next week.