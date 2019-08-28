Man accused of sexually abusing woman at Glens Falls Center

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 84-year-old man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a woman at the Glens Falls Center.

Police say Edward Snowball, who a resident at the center, entered another resident’s room on Monday and sexually abused an 83-year-old woman while she was lying in her bed.

On-duty staff was notified when an employee heard shouting coming from the room. Police say when the employee entered the room they found Snowball sexually abusing the woman.

The staff member immediately intervened and helped the victim.

Snowball was charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He was released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.