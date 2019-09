COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say sexually abused a child in Coxsackie.

Matthew McLoughlin, 48, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation into reported child abuse.

McLoughlin was charged with two counts of Sexual Conduct Against a Minor and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned and remanded to Greene County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash bail or $6,000 bond.