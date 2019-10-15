Man accused of sexual abuse at SUNY Adirondack

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens falls man with two prior felony convictions was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female at SUNY Adirondack.

On October 14, 2019, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alajhed J. (AJ) Carl, 20, with a felony count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Carl attended a party at a SUNY Adirondack housing facility on October 11. Officers said he is not a student at the college and does not live on campus.

Police said he held an 18-year-old woman against her will inside a college dormitory and sexually abused her, but she was able to get away from him and go to another room to seek help.

No injuries were reported. A no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

He is scheduled to appear at the Queensbury Town Court on October 21, 2019.

The case was investigated by Inv. Ed Affinito and Inv. Jason Palmer