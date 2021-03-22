Man accused of setting off fireworks in Wilton Walmart

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say they have arrested Leonardo Miller, 22, of Stratford, Conn., for allegedly setting off fireworks in the Wilton Walmart. Troopers say it happened on March 20.

Police say that while inside the electronics department, Miller set off several fireworks. Troopers were able to find and arrest Miller upon arrival to the store.

Charges:

Unpermitted Use of Pyrotechnics 2 nd degree (misdemeanor)

degree (misdemeanor) Disorderly Conduct (violation)

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on April 6 at 4 p.m. No one was injured during the incident.