Man accused of setting off fireworks in Wilton Walmart

Posted: / Updated:

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say they have arrested Leonardo Miller, 22, of Stratford, Conn., for allegedly setting off fireworks in the Wilton Walmart. Troopers say it happened on March 20.

Police say that while inside the electronics department, Miller set off several fireworks. Troopers were able to find and arrest Miller upon arrival to the store.

Charges:

  • Unpermitted Use of Pyrotechnics 2nd degree (misdemeanor)
  • Disorderly Conduct (violation)

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on April 6 at 4 p.m. No one was injured during the incident.

