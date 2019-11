CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he sent indecent texts to a minor.

James Forgett, 49, of Malta, is accused of sending these messages to a child under the age of 17 that were sexual in nature.

Forgett turned himself into police and was charged with first-degree Disseminating Indecent Materials to a Minor.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.