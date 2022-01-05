Man accused of robbing Jiffy Mart and possession of cocaine

WALLINGFORD, Vt. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, at about 6:04 p.m., State Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Jiffy Mart on Route 103, in the Town of Wallingford. Police say, Dawson Frazier, 24, of Transient is accused of entering the store and demanding money and cigarettes from the store employee.

Through further investigation, Troopers identified Frazier as the man who robbed the store and then fled the area on foot. Troopers were able to locate Frazier in Clarendon when he was taken into custody.

According to Troopers, he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. Frazier was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.

Charged:

Larceny From a Person (felony)

Possession of Cocaine (felony)

After processing Frazier was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on 1,000.00 bails. A date has been scheduled for his arraignment.