Man accused of robbing Family Dollar

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested Keith Gaylord, 33, after they say he went into the Family Dollar on Main Street, pushed the clerk and took money from the register. It happened Thursday just before 4 p.m.

Police say the clerk identified the robber as Gaylord and officers began an immediate search of the area. They found Gaylord a short time later hiding under stairs not far from the store.

While being searched police say they found crack cocaine on Gaylord as well as the money taken in the robbery.

He is now facing a robbery charge, a petit larceny charge and a criminal possession of a controlled substance charge. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He is expected back in court on March 26.

