Man accused of posting a picture of a topless 16-year-old on social media has been arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department said Monday they have arrested Timothy Burnham, 48, of Albany for allegedly posting a picture of a topless 16-year-old to Instagram. Burnham is now facing multiple charges.

Officers say Burnham took the photo in Washington Park in May. Burnham knew the victim and was allowing her to stay at his residence at the time of the incident.

Charges:

  • two counts of Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance of a Child
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Burnham was arraigned Monday afternoon.

