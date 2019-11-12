Man accused of leading NYSP troopers on pursuit

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say led them on a pursuit over the weekend.

Police say Adam Concepcion, 26, refused to pull over a traffic stop for multiple traffic infractions as he pulled on Route 9 in Halfmoon Saturday night.

Troopers were able to get Concepcion to pull over a short time later. He was arrested without incident.

Police say during a search of his person, Concepcion is accused of having a quantity of Xanax.

He was charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, third-degree Unlawfully Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Reckless Driving.

Concepcion was released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in court later this week.

