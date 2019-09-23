Man accused of killing wife while cleaning gun pleads guilty

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man who police say shot and killed his wife while cleaning out his gun pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday.

Lake George schools science teacher Eric Rosenbrock pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a Class E felony, in the shooting death of his wife Ashley last year.

Rosenbrock chokes up as he pleads guilty to causing the death of his wife in front of Hon. James Murphy.

Rosenbrock agreed that he recklessly caused his wife Ashley’s death in November. She was shot while Rosenbrock was handling a handgun inside their Corinth home.