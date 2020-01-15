Man accused of killing a local woman now back behind bars

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of killing a local woman is back behind bars, less than two weeks after he was released under New York’s new bail reform laws. Now new charges have been filed against him.

A judge remanded Paul Barbaritano, 53, to jail on Wednesday morning, to not only keep him behind lock and key, but to make sure he receives mental health treatment.

Barbaritano was previously charged with manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Jennings in Albany last July. However, under new bail reform laws that went into effect January 1st, he was released from jail the first week of January. He then entered a mental health facility, but later decided to leave.

On Monday, a Grand Jury handed down a new indictment in the case of 2nd-degree murder. Barbaritano’s defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf at the arraignment on Wednesday and urged the judge to release his client on his own recognizance so he could receive inpatient mental health treatment. The judge instead remanded Barbitano without bail.

“Obviously we are disappointed,” said Rebekah Sokol, an assistant public defender. “This isn’t what we were hoping was gonna happen today, but hopefully we were able to bring to light some really crucial issues for the judge and we are fighting this charge all the way.”

Albany County District Attorney David Soares says lawmakers need to take another look at the bail reform laws in New York and make changes to correct them.

Motions in the case are schedule for March 4.