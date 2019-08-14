LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CNN) – A New Mexico man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat has been arrested.

Police say they arrested Aaron Spaulding in June for allegedly beating his girlfriend and mistreating two pets, a dog and a cat.

Officers upgraded charges to felony animal cruelty Tuesday after blood tests on the cat tested positive for methamphetamines.

Police say the man strangled the cat and forcibly made the cat ingest the drugs.

A veterinarian says the cat showed signs of neurological problems but was later adopted into a caring home.

No word on how Spaulding is pleading or information on his attorney.