Jeffery Homeyer Jr. is accused of crashing his motorcycle while driving drunk in New Scotland.

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeffery Homeyer, Jr., 31, of Voorheesville after they say he fell off his motorcycle while driving causing property damage. Deputies witnessed the event while on patrol on Delaware Turnpike and New Scotland Road.

Deputies said while giving Homeyer a field sobriety test, they noticed signs he was impaired. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

While at the Albany County Patrol Station he was being processed, he allegedly started hitting the booking room wall. Deputies say he caused more than $250 in damages. Homeyer also reportedly refused a chemical test and had a prior DWI charge from September 18, 2012.

Charges:

Driving While Intoxicated with a previous Driving While Intoxicated conviction in the last ten years (felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (felony)

Traffic infraction

He was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility. He is due back in court on June 17.