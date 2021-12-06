Man accused of burning victim’s body in Chenango County murder case

CHENANGO COUNTY (WETM) — The Chenango County man indicted for murder on Friday is accused of trying to conceal the crime by burning his victim’s body and dumping the ashes in the woods.

Thirty-six-year-old William Sabines, Junior is charged with murder, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in the disappearance of 44-year-old Jesse Donlin back in 2019.

According to the indictment, Sabines intentionally killed Donlin sometime during the first two weeks of September 2019, then burned the corpse in a burn pit on his property at the corner of McDonough Road and Bogers Road.

Sabines is accused of dumping the ashes in a well on nearby McDonough state forest land and parking Donlin’s Honda Accord on a seasonal road in order to cover up his crime. Donlin was reported missing shortly after.