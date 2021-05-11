Man accused of breaking into Saratoga Central Catholic High School

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Police have arrested Timothy Quinlan, 40, of Rochester after they say he broke into Saratoga Central Catholic High School on Broadway. Police received the original call on May 3.

Officers say in the overnight hours between May 2 and 3 the High School reported someone had broken into the school. The suspect was gone by the time students and staff arrived the morning of May 3.

After an investigation, Quinlan was determined to be the main suspect in the case. He was arrested Monday by an officer on patrol and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a felony.

Quinlan was arraigned in City Court on Monday and released to pre-trial services.