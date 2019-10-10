Man accused in overdose death pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nicholas Uzzo of Troy has pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance on Thursday.

Uzzo accepted a deal of three years max prison time for the Criminally Negligent Homicide charge and up to three years for the Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance charge. Hon. Peter Lynch told Uzzo they would run concurrently. His sentencing is set for January 3, 2020.

Prosecutors say Uzzo told two men he was selling them cocaine, which turned out to be fentanyl, one of the men died as a result. Uzzo apologized to his victim’s family saying he did not realize the drug he sold wasn’t cocaine.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says this is only the second case they have prosecuted holding a dealer criminally responsible for a fatal overdose.