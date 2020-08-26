Malta woman charged after failing to return from test drive

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) A Malta woman has been charged with third-degree grand larceny after failing to return from a test drive. The New York State Police were contacted after Cassie A. Blazejeski allegedly took the car on August 24, and did not return after several hours.

Police say the 24-year-old contacted the vehicle’s owner and arranged the test drive after seeing it parked at a local business with a for sale sign in the window.

Troopers eventually located and arrested Blazejeski in the city of Saratoga Springs.

Blazejeski was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Greenfield Town Court on September 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

