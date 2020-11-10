Malta man wins $94.8M Powerball jackpot

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One Malta man literally hit the jackpot claiming a reported $50,868,332 one-time lump sum payment following the September 16 Powerball drawing. The jackpot was worth a total of $94.8 million before withholdings.
The man’s ticket matched all six numbers making him New York’s newest Lottery multi-millionaire. The winning numbers for the September 16 drawing were 10-17-31-51-53 Powerball 1.
The winning ticket was bought at Minogue’s Beverage on Route 9 in Ballston Spa. The store will reportedly be paid a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.
The New York Lottery reportedly contributed $39,637,203, in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Saratoga County during fiscal year 2019-2020.
