Malta man pleads guilty to role in the July 4 boating death on Saratoga Lake

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office, a Malta man admitted to a role in the July 4 boating death of Ian Gerber at Saratoga Lake.

Blake A. Heflin, 20, of Malta pled guilty to Assault in the Third Degree and Boating While Intoxicated. Both counts are misdemeanors.

Helfin was originally charged with criminally negligent homicide (a Class E felony) back in September.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Heflin with underaged individuals and adults, hosted an underage drinking party in the area of Sandy Bay on Saratoga Lake.

Police say Gerber jumped off the pontoon boat that was being operated by Heflin. Gerber then died from the injuries he sustained after getting struck by the pontoon boat and second boat.

All individuals on the pontoon boat gave statements to police after the incident occurred. But police say later in the investigation, the passengers gave conflicting reports to their original statements they gave police. Ultimately, the eyewitnesses refused to cooperate with police.

The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said that this was a unique case that was hard to get a criminal prosecution. The eyewitnesses refusing to cooperate with police made this difficult because they were the only ones who truly knew what happened that night and they cannot be forced to tell the truth. The ultimate goal by the DA was to get a confession.

Heflin will be sentenced on March 23, 2022, where it will be expected he receive 3 years of probation and his boating license revoked for at least one year.