Malta man accused of assaulting 2, including police officer

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Scoons, 43, of Malta after they say he assaulted two people including a deputy. The Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Faraone Drive Sunday morning just after midnight.
Deputies say that Sccons pushed a victim to the groundbreaking their wrist. He then allegedly punched a glass door, shattering it, and assaulted an officer as they attempted to take him into custody.
Charges:
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (felony)
- Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (felony)
- Two counts of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)
- Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)
Scoons was virtually arraigned before in Edinburg Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.