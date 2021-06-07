Malta man accused of assaulting 2, including police officer

Matthew Scoons, 43, of Malta is accused of assaulting two people, one of those being a Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Scoons, 43, of Malta after they say he assaulted two people including a deputy. The Sheriff’s Department was called to a home on Faraone Drive Sunday morning just after midnight.

Deputies say that Sccons pushed a victim to the groundbreaking their wrist. He then allegedly punched a glass door, shattering it, and assaulted an officer as they attempted to take him into custody.

Charges:

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (felony)

Two counts of Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Scoons was virtually arraigned before in Edinburg Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.