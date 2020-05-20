Malta Drive-In Theatre to reopen on Friday

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, and with new guidelines in place, the Malta Drive-In Theatre is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Earlier this month, Gov. Cuomo included drive-in movie theaters on a list of low-risk business and recreational activities that can reopen starting May 15.

For weeks the Malta Drive-In has been consulting with other area drive-in owners and their county health department to put together a reopening plan that will adhere to CDC guidelines and safety regulations.

Not wanting to rush the process, the theater set their opening weekend for Friday, May 22 through Sunday.

Keep reading to find out what you can expect when visiting the drive-in this season!

The Malta Drive-In will offer double features on two screens. One screen is dedicated to family-friendly options and the other screen is geared towards horror fans.

Here are the showings planned for opening weekend:

SCREEN #1

“Trolls World Tour ” (PG) 8:35 PM

“Jumanji: The Next Level ” (PG-13) 10:10 PM

SCREEN #2

“The Wretched” (PG-13) 8:40 PM

“The Invisible Man” (R) 10:15 PM

According to their website, here is their current rules of operation during the COVID-19 pandemic:

BOX OFFICE

We strongly encourage credit card and contactless payment transactions with our gloved and masked staff at the ticket booth. We will cap attendance to 50% capacity. Bring a portable radio or listen using your car audio system. Purchasing a food and beverage permit for $5 will allow you to bring stuff from home.

PARKING AND VIEWING

Vehicles are instructed to park exactly in the middle of adjacent poles which should provide 12 feet between cars. Everyone should view movies from inside the vehicle ( in seats, through an open hatchback, or from a pickup truck bed). We will however allow 2 lawn chairs you provide, directly between your vehicle and the screen. Outside the vehicle, masks must be worn. Movement outside the vehicle should be limited to travel to restrooms and snack bar, always with masks worn. Playground will be closed.

RESTROOMS

We ask that you limit restrooms use and nobody not wearing a mask will be allowed entry by our attendant. Every other stall and sink is blocked from use and all must WASH HANDS. There will be frequent sanitation.

CONCESSIONS

We encourage use of our online concessions ordering system which allows you to place food orders from your smart device. We text message you when your order is ready for pick-up at our walk-up dedicated snack bar window. We will allow restricted entry into our concession building where staff are walled off from guests and strict social distancing will be required. As possible, only one person of a party should pick-up food orders. Again, masks must be worn by all. We have a ZERO GARBAGE policy for now. You must discard trash directly into the dumpster or box office trash corral or bring it home with you.

The theater also goes on to say that anyone who ignores the rules will be removed immediately. They also say to expect changes to the rules in the coming weeks as they hopefully begin to return to the “normal drive-in experience.”

To stay up to date on their latest news, follow their Facebook page.

