Malta Drive-In Theatre expanding entertainment options

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From movies to graduations and now musical entertainment venues, drive-in movie theatres have gained an incredible amount of popularity within the last three months due to the pandemic. With new options to expand versatility, they’re able to offer more and still adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Even in a different environment, the Malta Drive-In has been playing classic movies while also hosting special events, such as graduations, first responder and healthcare worker appreciation nights as well as nationally watched concerts.

Artist Garth Brooks performed for over 350,000 fans in a virtual concert held at theaters across country; Malta drive in was one of them.

“We’ve learned to host all these different events that we never thought of. So we have the ability to do different things,” Ed Caro, Co-Owner of the Malta Drive-In said. “So, it’s good to have something beyond movies that can bring people here.”​

Tonight, they’re holding a night of music and movies with special guest, Madison VanDenburg.

As many know, she was a top 3 finalist on ‘American Idol’ in 2019. She will be performing new and unreleased music for those who attend, taking the stage at 7:30p.m. while movies start at 8:30p.m.

NEWS10’s Ben Ryan caught up with the local musician, speaking on performing, new music and much more.