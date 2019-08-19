Malta crash sends man to hospital

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people suffered minor injures as a result of a crash that happened on Saturday after both parties failed to yield at an intersection.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Round Lake Road and Eastline Road a little before 6:30 in the afternoon.

Police say James J. Knickerson, 46, of Ballston Spa was driving a 1995 Lexus traveling east on Round Lake Road when he was hit by a 2010 Honda being driven by Susanne G. Semo, 77, of Ballston Lake who was traveling south on Eastline Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened as a result of the traffic lights not working at the time.

Knickerson was taken to Albany Medical Center for his injuries and is said to be in stable condition. Semo was looked at by E.M.S on scene, but declined any further treatment.

Both drivers were issued citations for failure to yield right-of-way.