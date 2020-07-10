Malls to reopen on Friday

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– While exterior stores, like Target have been open, other stores inside Aviation Mall have been closed since March 19th. On Friday, the mall is expected to open for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, The Pyramid Management Group, which runs Aviation Mall and Crossgates, said there are new policies in place that shoppers should be aware of before visiting:

Face masks are required

Visitors must practice social distancing

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up

Some stores will offer curbside pick up

Customers should only touch items they plan on purchasing

To further help keep people safe, the Pyramid Management Group has enhanced cleaning and sanitation, especially in common areas such as bathrooms and the food Court. Improvements have also been made to air circulation and filtration systems in accordance with the Governor’s mandate.