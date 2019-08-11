Mall brawl breaks out at Crossgates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A large police presence was at the Crossgates Mall Saturday night due to multiple fights that broke out at the Get Air Trampoline Park .

Guilderland Police say there were anywhere from 400-500 people present for these altercations that initially involved several women who started fighting. Crowds then gathered around them and became unruly.

Two police officers were assaulted and sustained minor injuries as a result.

Everyone was eventually evacuated and two minors were arrested. Their names have not been released.

Officials say officers from 14 different agencies responded to the scene.