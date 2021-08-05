Male arrested on shots fired incident in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 4, at around 12:40 p.m., Saratoga Springs police arrested Dennis A. Combs III, in the City of Albany. This comes after an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, June 26, at the intersection of Caroline Street and Broadway.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

Loaded Firearm (Felony)

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree (Felony)

Combs was transported to the Saratoga Springs Police Department where he was processed. He was then remanded to the Saratoga County Jail and will appear in Saratoga County Court for arraignment.