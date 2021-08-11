Male and female arrested on Madison Ave for DWI and cocaine charges in Albany

Posted: / Updated:
Jamar Noey and Lydia Williams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 11, around 12:40 a.m., Albany County Deputies arrested a male and a female on Madison Ave., in the City of Albany.

Deputies observed a vehicle traveling west on Madison Ave., with no headlights or tail lights on. The driver, Jamar F. Noey, of Albany, was found to be intoxicated.

Deputies also found a quantity of cocaine located inside the vehicle. Lydia R. Williams, the passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possession of narcotics.

Jamar F. Noey charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the Second degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

Lydia R. Williams charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the Second degree (Misdemeanor).

Noey and Williams were held at the Albany County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment, in the City of Albany Court.

