Male and female arrested on Madison Ave for DWI and cocaine charges in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 11, around 12:40 a.m., Albany County Deputies arrested a male and a female on Madison Ave., in the City of Albany.

Deputies observed a vehicle traveling west on Madison Ave., with no headlights or tail lights on. The driver, Jamar F. Noey, of Albany, was found to be intoxicated.

Deputies also found a quantity of cocaine located inside the vehicle. Lydia R. Williams, the passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possession of narcotics.

Jamar F. Noey charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the Second degree (Misdemeanor)

Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor)

Lydia R. Williams charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (Felony)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the Second degree (Misdemeanor).

Noey and Williams were held at the Albany County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment, in the City of Albany Court.