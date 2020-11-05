Making the Meal: Volunteer update and requirements

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is currently more than halfway to their goal of 100,000 dollars. Specifically, they’re closing in on 75 percent of it.

All of it ends up being around 7-8 dollars per-meal. Since they’re not doing the preparations and just looking for fundraising, it lead to 11,000 meals, which is what they’re aiming for due to the need.

As far as volunteers and their turnout, volunteer and hotline coordinator Nancy Virkler said they’re working through all of the technical difficulties and crushing it thus far. All of the “Bulk Work” drivers have been filled, but there’s still 230 spots available.

Day-by-day, they’re filling about 40 per-day, hoping it fills up within the next two weeks. The commitment to the driver for those interested, is about a half hour to get the food and two hours of delivering, but they’re expecting it to be less than that.

“Usually the deliveries take about two hours but it depends on how far you have to drive and if the locations are close to each other,” Virkler said. “If we’ve given you five or six households on the same street, you’ll be done fast. If your households are a couple different zip-codes then it will be a little slower.”

The number for the Equinox hotline is (518) 434-0131.