Making the Meal: Out making Thanksgiving dinner deliveries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Wednesday was the big delivery day for this year’s Equinox dinner, with thousands of meals being loaded up. At the Iron Gate Café, 29 drivers cycled through to deliver the 800 meals waiting in the walking coolers.

The Iron Gate Cafe overachieved making 500 meals for this years Equinox dinner.

“It wasn’t hard. Once we got going, we just kept going,” said Kevin Dively about making nearly 800 meals on Tuesday for Wednesday’s deliveries.

The Marinucci family loaded up the family SUV and headed to the Iron Gate Café for the 15 meals they were delivering at seven stops. The family picked up the dinners at 11:30 a.m. and hit the road.

The meals are put in a clear plastic bag along with instructions on reheating the food. The drivers then bring them up to the door.

The Marinucci family packing meals to be delivered.

What if no one is home?

“You have to bring them back,” said Matt Marinucci, “and call them and hopefully schedule another time.”

On Thursday, the last meals will be picked up at 9 a.m. for those last deliveries.