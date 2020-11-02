Making the meal: How this year’s Equinox meal will be delivered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—This year’s Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is well on its way, but it’s being done a little bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers will deliver all of the meals this year to those who need them.

“Our volume on drivers, if I include in those who take large truckloads of food out, we are about halfway there,” said Nancy Virkler, Volunteer Coordinator. “But we have a lot of people we have not yet reached.”

Virkler and her four volunteers have over 200 emails from people who want to deliver the over 10,000 meals for this year’s Equinox dinner. Each call takes around five minutes, but Virkler says they are over halfway there. What has helped are drivers taking more than one opening to make deliveries.

This year most of the dinners will be sent out on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. On Thanksgiving Day, there were only a few spots open, and most are already filled.

“We have three weeks to go,” Virkler said Monday. “So, I’m confident we will get the 450 drivers.”

